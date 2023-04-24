Chennai The Income Tax department on Monday launched searches at the premises of a wellknown Tamil Nadubased real estate firm official sources said Searches were being held in different locations in Tamil Nadu including here sources said The raids were conducted in the premises of top executive s residence a DMK legislator and his son and an auditor among othersAs many as 50 locations and premises belonging to G Square realtors are being simultaneously surveyed by the IT sleuths The firm has interest in realty and has business projects in Tiruchirapalli and Coimbatore here besides Bengaluru and HyderabadThe firm s headquarters located in Chetpet in City an auditor s residence in Thirumangalam the firm s top executive Bala s residence located in East Coast Road residences of Anna Nagar MLA MK Mohan and his son KarthikSources in the IT department said they have reasons to believe the firm was making huge money by purchasing properties at low cost and selling it at a high premium but without paying the mandatory tax from the proceeds The sources maintained that it would be clear whether the firm was involved in tax evasion only after the complete verification of books from the firmIt is learnt that the IT department did not intimate the local police but have taken the help of the Central Armed Police Forces stationed here in the state headquarters This is not the first time the firm has come under the lens of the IT sleuths In 2019 the agency carried out Income Tax audits in all the premises of the G Square real estate firm The IT department had earlier said that it would make its findings of the tax evasion if any after poring over the books of the firm The firm was earlier in the news after state BJP president K Annamalai accused the firm of being run by the DMK family and is being helped by all means to grow exponentially which is not possible otherwise