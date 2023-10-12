Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): The Income Tax Department on Thursday searched various places belonging to 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin for allegedly violating the rules of lottery sales and making illegal payments. Lottery King Martin's house is located in the Vellakinar area near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore district.

Martin Homeopathy Medical College and Hospital and the corporate office of Martin Group of Companies are located nearby. Meanwhile, the IT officials have been searching Martin's house and office since morning. The Kochi Enforcement Directorate (ED) of Kerala has registered a case against Lottery King Martin for violating the rules of lottery sales, earning Rs 910 crore and making illegal payments.

Following this, the Income Tax Department and the ED registered a case against Martin and proceeded with the investigation. Based on this, the IT officials had already raided Martin's son-in-law Aadhav Arjun's office on April 25, 2023. Meanwhile, assets worth crores were frozen by the ED during a raid conducted in June last year. Notably, the Income Tax officials are again conducting raids at the places belonging to businessman Martin.