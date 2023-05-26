Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Income Tax authorities on Friday launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said. The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore, at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister, sources said without elaborating.

Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities. Balaji, a senior DMK leader from Karur, also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio. Meanwhile, tense moments prevailed at Karur when miscreants allegedly damaged a car used by Income Tax officials. The windscreen was damaged by miscreants.

According to the sources, the raids were conducted in around 40 locations at residences and offices of various Government contractors who have alleged links with State Minister Senthil Balaji. The raids at the locations linked to the DMK strongman came at a time when Chief Minister M K Stalin is on an official foreign trip.

Earlier in April, as many as 50 locations and premises belonging to G Square realtors were surveyed by the IT sleuths. The firm has an interest in realty and has business projects in Tiruchirapalli and Coimbatore here besides Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Sources said that they had reasons to believe the firm was making huge money by purchasing properties at low cost and selling it at a high premium but without paying the mandatory tax from the proceeds. The sources maintained that it would be clear whether the firm was involved in tax evasion only after the complete verification of books from the firm. (With agency inputs)