INCESSANT RAINS WREAK HAVOC IN TAMIL NADU BOOKS BELONGINGS WASHED AWAY

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): Incessant downpours in southern Tamil Nadu have left Shiva Shakti crestfallen. Not only has the flood ruined her house, but also shattered her dreams to score well in her exams. "All my books have been washed away. My exams are approaching and I do not know how I will study. I am worried about my future," says Shakti who has taken refuge at a relief centre with her family.

Shakti is not the only one at the receiving end of nature's fury in Tamil Nadu. Sentura Mohan's belongings are nowhere to be traced and he is left with nothing. A resident of Sindhu Poonthurai, Mohan said, "My house has been damaged. The money which I saved for my son's education is gone. Hardships beckon us."

As incessant rains continue, around 100,000 cubic feet of water flowed into the Thamirabarani River, resulting in heavy flood in the metropolitan district and suburbs. Areas along the banks of the rivers like Kokkarakkulam, Vannarappettai, Suthamalli, Melapalayam, Nellai Junction, Udayarpatti, Mani Murtheeswaram and Thachanallur have also had to bear the brunt.

Many places recorded rainfall above 40 cm on a single day with Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district clocking 95 cm. Besides the rains, the heavy discharge of 1.25 lakh cusecs of water into the Tamiraparani river had brought two districts under a sheet of water.

At least ten people died and the entire southern region of Tamil Nadu was paralyzed due to the unprecedented rainfall that resulted in individuals, families and even a train full of people left stranded for several days. The state government, assisted by the armed forces, is engaged in a massive rescue and relief operation.

With heavy rains lashing Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts, victims stare down the barrel. The challenge is to come out of this calamity and restart life. People affected, demand the state government provide all necessary support as it will take over two months to bring their lives back on track.

The Office of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured that the Central Government was providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu in the wake of incessant rains in its southern districts.