Chennai It is more than two years since the DMK came to power with a prepoll pledge of streamlining the higher education sector the administration of universities in particular but it remains largely unaddressed A new model of keeping statutory posts filled with incharges has been gaining ground Of the 19 staterun universities 11 do not have regular registrars though the office of registrar is a statutory one They are functioning with a registrar in charge crippling the administration In the running feud between the elected government of MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi over the former passing Bills in the state assembly stripping the latter of the power to appoint ViceChancellors for universities the other statutory posts like registrars and finance officers besides controller of examinations remaining vacant and filled with incharges has received little attention Unlike the office of the VC the prerogative of the Governor the other posts are to be appointed by the government in which the Raj Bhavan has no roleThe Bills replacing the Governor who is Chancellor with the Chief Minister in appointing the VCs have been lying with the Raj Bhavan Though states like Gujarat have passed similar legislations long ago Ravi is not inclined to give assent to them maintaining that this was contrary to the University Grants Commission rules He has made it clear that if a bill is not given assent “it has fallen through This turf war has brought Fort St George the seat of state power and the Raj Bhavan on a collision course and received much attention while keeping the other statutory posts with incharges has not The prestigious Anna University for Technical Education Dr Ambedkar Law University and the Teacher Training University are among those in Chennai Others include Madurai Kamaraj University Bharathiyar University Coimbatore Bharathidasan University Trichy Tamil University Thanjavur and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Tirunelveli Furthermore most of these universities do not have regular Controllers of Examinations and Finance Officers Curiously enough at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University the Registrar in charge G Annadurai is also a syndicate member which is against the rules Registrar cannot be a member of the Syndicate “How did this escape the eyes of Higher Education Secretary Karthikeyan and Minister K Ponmudy is a question many in the university ask Also read DMK paper s belowthebelt attack on TN Guv RaviAccording to sources Governor Ravi is very much concerned about the culture of statutory posts being filled up with incharges which leads to corruption and administrative inefficiency He is also looking into them But it is the responsibility of the state government particularly the Higher Education Department and its minister PonmudySenior faculty of various universities are appalled at this incharge culture “It is some faculty who is appointed as the incharge making them subservient to the powers that be Their primary work is teaching and entrusting them with nonacademic administrative duty is wrong and is a dangerous one said a senior professor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar UniversityUniversity Teachers Associations like the Association of University Teachers AUT and Madurai Kamaraj University Teachers Association MUTA have taken up this issue with the government and the Minister Yet nothing tangible has happened “We have made several representations to the government urging that this be addressed without any further delay We had a lot of hopes It has been two years since the government assumed office It is highly disappointing that the incharge culture is getting entrenched bemoaned Pasupathi state president of AUTThe expectations of academics and educationists are that the DMK government address this issue and give up the incharge culture so that universities are made vibrant spaces of learning