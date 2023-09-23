IN 2ND EPISODE OF SPEAKING FOR INDIA PODCAST TAMIL NADU CM MK STALIN TARGETS PM MODI OVER IRREGULARITIES IN GOVT SCHEMES

Chennai: In the 2nd episode of his maiden 'Speaking for India' podcast, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday targeted Prime Minister over the alleged irregularities in the various schemes launched by the BJP government at the Centre. Speaking on the podcast, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that following the first episode of the Speaking for India podcast, he inaugurated the Kalaignar's Magalir urimai scheme and flagged off the diamond Jubilee celebrations of DMK.

“As soon as the Kalaignar Women's Rights Grant Scheme was launched, a social media post went viral in Tamil Nadu. I would like to share it with you. It was a post in which a mother asks, "Our chief minister has given us the Rs 1,000 as promised, but what happened to the Prime Minister's promise of 15 lakhs?" I wish to prevent our country and its people from being deceived by the BJP again. Hence, I have started this ‘Speaking for India’ podcast series. As deceived in the year 2014 - As deceived in the year 2019 - Our country should not be fooled in 2024 too,” Stalin said. He said that before coming to power in 2014, - Gujarat was “falsely projected as a haven of prosperity – as if it were flourishing all around - and through such lies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi falsely projected himself to be the beacon of development”.

“Modi said that the Congress party has ruled India for 60 years. Give me 60 months. I will make India a developed nation. The people of India have given him the opportunity to rule not only for 60 months – but also for another 60 months. Has he made us a developed country? That is the question he must answer,” said Stalin.

“Can he list everything that India has achieved under his leadership in terms of development? When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the first time, he listed five Ts as the most important to him: 1. Talent 2. Trading 3. Tradition 4. Tourism 5. Technology Has at least one of these five Ts been fulfilled? According to me, today's BJP government is made up of five Cs. 1. Communalism 2. Corruption 3. Corporate Capitalism 4. Cheating 5. Character Assassination This is a rule of five Cs,” he said while taking a jibe at the PM.

Stalin accused the BJP to have managed to hide its failures “through propaganda and advertisements until now”. “However, the newly formed INDIA Coalition and its leaders are now shedding light on this. It is tearing apart the BJP's facade, Prime Minister Modi's pomp and show are also exposed. We are not saying this for politics.

The CAG report proves that we have been sharing factual insights based on real data,” he said. “I ask Modi, who accuses I.N.D.I.A of being an alliance of corrupt people; the CAG report exposes the corruption in your rule. Have you read what the report says? Did you discuss this in the special session? Did you even answer? Even in the Ayodhya project, the CAG report has shown that the BJP is a corrupt party. They name all projects with words that cannot even be pronounced by the common people,” added the Tamil Nadu CM.

Speaking on the alleged irregularities in the tourism project (Swadesh Darshan) that invites tourists to all the places where the Ramayana is said to have taken place, Stalin said that it was claimed to be implemented in six states - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa and Telangana.

“In this project, the CAG has found several irregularities worth millions. This report reveals the violations in the contracts being offered. Furthermore, the CAG report shows that the BJP will not be able to fulfil its promises. The report gives an example in the UDAN scheme,” he said. He said that the scheme was launched in 2016 with the idea that the poor can travel by air and that airports will be set-up in the tier 2 cities as well.

“The Union government has allocated Rs 1,089 crore for the UDAN scheme. Out of the 774 routes that were planned, only 7 per cent of the routes are operational and the other 93% routes are inactive. For example, in Tamil Nadu, the cities of Salem, Thanjavur, Ramnad, and Vellore were included in the UDAAN scheme to provide air services.

However, air connectivity has been established only in Salem but that is also currently not in operation,” added Stalin. He further said that the CAG report states that out of the total 774 scheduled routes, flights are not operational in 720 routes. “Next up is the Railways. In 2021-22, the railways spent Rs 107 on generating a revenue of Rs 100, making the indian railways' finances a matter of concern, according to the CAG report. Next, as we often say, the BJP builds a false image through advertising. Do you know what they've done for those ads? The funds allocated from 2017 to 2021 in various pension schemes of the Union government have been utilised for advertisements of the Union government and it has been exposed that irregularities have been committed,” he said.

“The top of all these irregularities is the toll plaza scam. Through toll plazas, huge fraudulent collections have been made every day from the travelling public. The CAG inspected only five toll plazas in the five southern states. The CAG observed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had collected a staggering 132.05 crore rupees from motorists in violation of rules and regulations,” Stalin alleged.

“In all of India, there are numerous toll plazas; imagine how many billion rupees are being illegally collected as toll fees at these toll plazas operating outside the law. In 2015, they launched the 'Bharatmala' project to connect all the roads across the country. For every kilometer, the estimated cost is 15 crores and 37 lakhs, but they signed contracts for 32 crores and 17 lakhs per kilometer. In these eight years, only 13,000 kilometers of roads have been laid. Not even 40 per cent of the work has been completed. Similarly, there have been irregularities in the Dwarka Expressway project and the Bharatmala Pariyojana-1 project,” he said.

He said that the project has incurred an additional expenditure of 1,278 times compared to the originally estimated cost. With regards to the health sector, the Tamil Nadu CM said that as a pioneer to the whole nation, Kalaignar Insurance Scheme was launched in Tamil Nadu in the year 2009. “Nine years later, Prime Minister Modi introduced the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme in 2018 in a groundbreaking manner. The BJP claims to provide coverage of up to 5 lakhs for poor families in this scheme. It has come to light that under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, insurance claims have been made through false claims raised in the name of deceased people,” he said while referring to the recent disclosure in the CAG report.

He said that the report “shows that medical expenses are allocated for the deceased”. “There have been several irregularities like a single patient being registered across multiple hospitals simultaneously using the same Aadhar number; Multiple individuals registering with the same phone number or registering without a phone number at all! How many people – how many crores – it would be quite perplexing for anyone trying to decode this scam,” he said.

“Right from the Ayodhya project to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, there have been irregularities to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, claims the CAG report,” Stalin said. “So far neither the Prime Minister nor the union ministers concerned have responded to this. They cannot respond either. That's the reason why Modi takes on different kinds of politics to misdirect the people. The people of the country have realised that Narendra Modi is a person who is working against the poor, the downtrodden, the backward classes, the scheduled castes and the scheduled tribes,” he said.