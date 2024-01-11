Chennai: In a progressive move towards fostering inclusivity and promoting sports, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) in Tamil Nadu has announced its decision to introduce reservations for sports persons in the academic year 2024-25. The landmark initiative is aimed at providing opportunities and recognition for talented individuals excelling in sports within the institute. An IIT-Madras spokesperson said that the announcement comes amidst the “vibrant atmosphere at IIT Madras, as students eagerly prepare to celebrate the 50th edition of Saarang, the institute's iconic annual cultural festival”.

Previously known as 'Mardi Gras,' the festival has been an integral part of Chennai's cultural landscape since its inception in 1974. Commencing from 10th to 14th January 2024, Saarang's golden jubilee edition promises a cultural extravaganza deeply rooted in South India's traditions. The festival, rebranded as 'Saarang' in 1996, symbolizes the institute's commitment to its cultural heritage, drawing inspiration from the spotted deer that roam the campus.

The festival's inauguration on 10th January will feature a special violin performance by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, during the 'Classical Night' at the Open Air Theatre. The event schedule is available on the Saarang website. Beyond its cultural significance, Saarang has evolved into a diverse celebration with an expected footfall of 80,000. The festival caters to a wide audience, offering a spectrum of activities from an Adventure zone for thrill-seekers to a skateboard workshop for enthusiasts, embodying inclusivity at its core.

Director Kamakody, in a media statement, emphasized the unique aspects of this year's Saarang. For the first time, rural arts will be featured in the inaugural event, showcasing Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage. He also shared plans to introduce reservations for cultural activities, aligning with the institute's commitment to fostering both arts and sports. As Saarang marks its 50th edition, IIT Madras is not only celebrating its cultural legacy but also taking steps to ensure a more inclusive and diverse academic environment, solidifying its commitment to excellence in all spheres.