IIT MADRAS PROFESSOR SUSPENDED OVER STUDENT SUICIDE CASE

Chennai: IIT Madras has removed a professor, who was found guilty in abatement of the suicide of a student. Ashish Kumar Sen has been suspended following the suicide of research student Sachin Jain.

On March 31, Sachin Jain, who was doing research in the mechanical department, committed suicide at IIT Madras. After this incident, fellow students joined the protest demanding that those responsible for the student's suicide be punished.

The IIT Madras management held talks with them and assured them that a proper inquiry would be conducted into the student's suicide. Subsequently, on April 25, a five-member investigation team headed by retired IAS officer Thilakavathi was constituted. This committee sought review from students and parents via email and submitted a 300-page report to the IIT administration.

Appropriate steps should be taken to reduce the pressure on the students. Several recommendations were made including ensuring a harmonious environment between students and professors.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Professor Ashish Kumar Sen has been suspended following the recommendation that the professor should be removed from his post in the report submitted by the Thilagavathi IAS Committee to the IIT Madras administration after the issue of student suicide cropped up.