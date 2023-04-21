IIT MADRAS BTECH STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE FOURTH CASE THIS YEAR

Chennai Tamil Nadu A secondyear B Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras died by suicide on campus police said on FridayThe student was a native of Madhya Pradesh This is the fourth case of a student suicide reported this year from IIT Madras and the 12th since 2018 The body was taken for autopsy and a preliminary investigation is underway on the IIT Madras campus said an officer of Chennai Police Further details on the incident are awaitedEarlier on April 2 a PhD student of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras died by suicide in his room in Tamil Nadu s Velachery police told media The student was a native of West Bengal and was aged 32 ANI