IIT MADRAS AND UAE UNIVERSITY DEVISE INNOVATIVE COOLING SOLUTION FOR MINI ELECTRONIC DEVICES

Chennai: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and UAE's Khalifa University have made significant strides in successful heat management for miniature electronic devices, particularly space applications.

The latest breakthrough in mini-channel heat exchangers has been published in the reputed peer-reviewed journal Applied Thermal Engineering. The research paper has been co-authored by Prof. S. Vengadesan, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras and his research student, Mr. R. Vishnu, along with Dr. Ahmed Alkaabi and Dr. Deepak Selvakumar from Khalifa University.

India's second space age has been driven by impressive technological innovations and the miniaturisation of electronic components, enabling advanced functionalities, exemplified by the ongoing Chandrayaan-3 mission. However, the extensive use of miniaturised electronic components, both in space missions and consumer electronics, lead to significant heat generation.

High-performing computing processors can generate up to 200-250 W or more of power, resulting in heat loads of up to 1 kW, necessitating efficient heat management. Liquid-cooling systems, especially micro/mini-channel heat sinks, are considered best suited for dissipating heat in such systems. The research conducted by the IIT Madras team aims to disrupt the smooth flow inside the mini-channels through the use of plate electrodes.

Elaborating on the significance of the research, Prof. S. Vengadesan said, “The new design developed by this research team uses thin plate electrodes that introduce swirling flows inside mini-channel fluids, which result in the formation of vortices at the boundaries that in turn facilitates better heat transfer."

To validate the design, the researchers used computational methods that simulate fluid flows in three dimensions. Through these simulations, they observed how the chaotic swirling flows effectively disrupted the smooth flow at the walls of the channels and enhanced heat transfer. The electrodes induce vortices at the boundary layer due to the Onsager-Wien effect, and disrupts the smooth flow.

The use of a weak electric field to induce swirling flow in mini channels helps the application to operate safely and consume less power. The applications in electronic thermal management, particularly in space technology, are vast. Additionally, the electrically driven flow vortices generated by this design eliminate the need for additional geometrical modifications. With no moving parts, this design operates without vibration and requires no maintenance. Furthermore, its electrically operated nature ensures intelligent control and quick response.

Also Read: Researchers from 8 countries led by IIT-Madras study climate impact of power plant emissions

The team plans to optimise the design by considering different electrode positions and orientations. Also, the mechanism identified in this study promises to enhance thin-film boiling. The research team proposes to extend the application of the design to two-phase heat transfer systems.