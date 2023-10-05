Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Income Tax officials on Thursday held searches at multiple locations here linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan, police sources said. The searches were being held at many places, including some educational institutions, sources said without divulging details. Jagathrakshakan represents Arakkonam in the Lok Sabha.

Jagathrakshakan is a Lok Sabha MP from the Arakonnam constituency of Tamil Nadu and has been elected from his constituency thrice. Earlier, the Income Tax Department conducted raids around 10 premises in Karur (Tamil Nadu) linked to jailed DMK minister Senthil Balaji. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a money laundering case.