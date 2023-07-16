Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Library here on Saturday, which is equipped with modern facilities, including a digital section, and contains over three lakh titles and an exclusive children’s section. The six-storeyed structure, which resembles the Anna Centenary library in Chennai, has been constructed on a 2.13 lakh square foot area.

It has been constructed to commemorate the birth centenary of former Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart M Karunanidhi, whose statue adorns the entrance to the palatial structure. The Chief Minister unveiled Karunanidhi’s statue and paid floral tributes to his portrait kept at the statue. Accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and officials, as well as industrialist and chairman of HCL Technologies Shiv Nadar, Stalin went around the premises and visited the children’s section.

At the Augmented Reality gallery, Stalin even got to ‘interact’ with ‘Kalaignar’. Claiming that DMK rule under Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi was fondly addressed by his followers) created a revolution in the education sector, the Chief Minister said his government was taking steps to ensure Tamil Nadu progressed in all sectors and emerged as the leading state in the country.

“I urge the students to devote attention to studies and utilise the opportunities provided by the government,” Stalin said and remarked that the huge statue of Karunanidhi beckons students to plunge into the world of reading. Stalin said his government is gearing up to launch the biggest ever socio-economic scheme of providing Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance to women heads of households on September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai. Besides e-books, manuscripts, a collection of the ‘Justice’ periodical published in 1918, and an art gallery depicting Tamil culture, among other things, the library is also equipped with audiobooks for the visually impaired

Stalin said, "He invited HCL founder Shiv Nadar and his daughter and HCL chairperson Roshni Nadar to inspire students. He reminded that “Shiv Nadar studied in a government school in Madurai and he reached dizzying heights from a humble beginning. On seeing him thousand of government students will draw inspiration from Nadar. Similarly, being a woman doesn’t stop Roshini Nadar from continuing her father's legacy."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speak about this at the Kalaignar Centenary Library inauguration event. CM said, "Shiv Nadar was born in a small village. He was educated at a Municipality school. Then, he started the small-scale level of his business, But now he was a giant of his passion. I decided to introduce the hoping star to all of us. So, I invited him. Also, his daughter Roshini has swung as a director of his company.

She is a figure of Periyar's dream filler. Because Periyar's ideology was 'women are working all fields'. So, both are invited to attend this ceremony" cm added. Before that, HCL Founder Shiv Nadar delivered his speech at the programme. He said, "I know very well Karunanidhi. I met five times and spoke to him. I started my business in Tamil Nadu on Karunanidhi's advice.

'Does you not have anything to do for Tamil Nadu? But, you went to Delhi, Karunanidhi asked me. But, now HCL's schools, colleges and universities are being run here. After that, we opened our offices in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu. In all, 7,000 workers are working in our company. Tamil Nadu's largest Information Technology office is located in Madurai, after Chennai," he said. (With agency inputs)