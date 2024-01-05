Erode (Tamil Nadu): In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials in Erode apprehended a notorious history-sheeter, identified as Sivasubramani, along with four others, in connection with a murder reported in Tirunelveli on September 2022. According to the Tirunelveli police, Sivasubramani, who has a criminal record with involvement in 18 cases, and his four accomplices were responsible for the murder of Issaki Pandiyan from Kalakkadu village in Tirunelveli district.

A murder case was registered by the Tirunelveli police, initiating a search operation to locate the suspects. Acting on a tip-off that the accused were hiding in a residence at Kullampalayam village in Erode district, a police team from Tirunelveli led by a sub-inspector conducted a raid on Friday morning.

On seeing the suspects, it was reported that one of them attempted to attack the police officer. In retaliation, the sub-inspector opened fire prompting all five suspects to flee the spot. After the incident, the Tirunelveli police informed their counterparts in Perundurai, following the instructions of Erode district Superintendent of Police G Jawahar, the search operation intensified and the suspects were eventually located near the district border leading to Tirunelveli.

The police successfully arrested all five suspects, with two of them sustaining injuries while trying to flee. The injured suspects were admitted to the government hospital in the Erode district for medical treatment. The arrest of the history-sheeter and his accomplices marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the murder case, providing a sense of relief to the community.