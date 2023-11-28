Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of a trial court, convicting and sentencing former AIADMK Minister T M Selvaganapathy to two years Rigorous Imprisonment in a cremation shed scam case.

Allowing an appeal filed by Selvaganapathy, Justice G Jayachandran set aside the order of the Special Court for CBI Cases, passed in 2014, convicting and sentencing the former Minister to two years RI.

Selvaganapathy was a Minister during the AIADMK regime (1991-96) when late J Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister. He had later joined the DMK. In 2014, when he was a DMK Rajya Sabha MP, he was convicted in the cremation shed scam by the special court and he lost his membership of the upper house.