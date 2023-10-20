Chennai: The Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate, against a single judge's order, quashing the insolvency notice issued in the year 2001 to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran for not having paid the penalty amount of Rs 28 crore in a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation case.

Dismissing the appeal filed in the year 2005 by the ED, a division bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and R Kalaimathi however granted liberty to the ED to proceed afresh against Dhinakaran to declare him as an insolvent. Originally, the ED had imposed a penalty of Rs 28 lakh on Dhinakaran in connection with a FERA violation case. Since he had failed to pay the penalty amount, the ED had on March 1, 2001 issued notice under section 9 (2) of the Presidency Towns Insolvency Act of 1909. Challenging this, Dinakaran filed a petition and a single judge set aside the insolvency notice. Aggrieved, the ED filed the present appeal.