Madurai (Tamil Nadu): A clerk from Kodikulam earned applause for donating land worth Rs 4 crore for the up-gradation of a middle school to turn it to a high school in Tamil Nadu. Grief-taken Aai Puranam displayed rare courage to turn herself a 'do-gooder' contributing one acre and 52 cents of land in memory of her late daughter, Janani.

The official land deed ceremony that was organised on January 10 was attended by Madurai District Primary Education Officer Karthika, District Education Officers Subbaraj, and Esther Indu Rani, along with other dignitaries. The generous act was noticed and appreciated by Madurai MP, S Venkatesan.

The headmaster of Kodikulam Panchayat Middle School, Sampurnam, lauded Puranam for his yeoman's gesture, highlighting her connection to the school as a former student. Janani's unfortunate demise during the Covid-19 pandemic four years ago prompted Puranam's decision to allocate the inherited property for the development of children's education.

This upgrade in primary education will open doors for children from ten surrounding villages. At present, 140 students study at the middle school. Its transformation to a high school is expected to accommodate more students.

Venkatesan visited Puranam's workplace to thank her for her gracious act. In a social media post, he acknowledged the importance of such acts of kindness, emphasising the scarcity of hands willing to donate money for such philanthropic causes.