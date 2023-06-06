GOVT VELLORE MEDICAL COLLEGE HOSPITAL DOCTORS SUTURED PATIENTS WOUND WITH IRON BOLT INSIDE HIS HEAD

Vellore (Tamil Nadu): An iron bolt has been found inside the head of an accident victim, who was provided treatment at the Govt Vellore Medical College and Hospital doctors sutured the patient's wound with an iron bolt inside his head after the accident.

According to sources, Karthikeyan (45), a truck driver and a resident of Udayendram village next to Vaniyampadi in Tirupathur district, was driving a lorry on Monday morning around 5 pm when a private bus coming behind collided with the truck and as a result, he lost control over the vehicle, and it plunged into a roadside ditch.

Karthikeyan, who sustained severe head injuries, was rescued by passersby and he was admitted to the Govt Vellore Medical College and Hospital doctors sutured the patient's wound with an iron bolt inside his head. Since then, the bleeding did not stop though the doctors at the Govt Vellore Medical College and Hospital provided treatment to him by stitching up the wound.

Hence, Karthikeyan's family members discharged him from there and admitted him to a private hospital in Vellore. The doctors, who scanned his head there, said that there was an iron bolt in the place where Karthikeyan's head wound was stitched up. Later, the sutures on Karthikeyan's wound were removed and the iron bolt was removed by the doctors.

Furthermore, Karthikeyan's relatives said, "After receiving the information about the accident, we went to the Vellore Government Hospital around 8 am. Till then, no first aid was provided to him. When we asked the nurses, they said that Karthikeyan was fine. After that, they conducted a scan and stitched up the wound and shifted him to the general ward."

"However, the bleeding continued from the stitched-up area. We then shifted him to a private hospital. The doctors there said that there was an iron bolt in his head and they removed it. The kin of the injured alleged that government doctors stitched up his head wound without removing the iron bolt.

When asked about the incident, the dean of Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Dr Pappathi, said, "I have not received any complaint related to it so far. I will inquire if we receive any complaint about the incident and would give a reply."