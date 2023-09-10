Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): A tug carrying steam generators for Kundankulam nuclear power station was stuck in the sea in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on Saturday. According to official sources, two steam generators weighing 600 tonnes arrived in Thoothukudi port from Russia by sea last July.

On Saturday, the generators were towed from Thoothukudi port to the harbour at Kudangulam nuclear power station by a tug. Sources said that the rope that was connected to the tug unfortunately cut into the rock. The 55-metre-long and 18-metre-wide floater got stuck in a rock jam and had trouble retrieving it. The tug was tilted to one side due to the lowering of the sea level.

The contractors and local fishermen then engaged in the rescue operation. Sources said that the tug was stuck in the rock piles within about one kilometre of the port area of the nuclear power plant, and will be brought back to the Kudangulam port depending on the rise in sea level and wind speed.

The rescue operation was halted on Saturday evening due to insufficient rise in the sea level and high wind speed in the sea. After this, a team of experts arrived on Sunday morning and the rescue operation started again.

