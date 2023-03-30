Chennai: Following sharp backlash from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asking Food Business Operators (FBOs) to use them to use the term 'Dahi' instead of the English word 'curd' on packets of their products, the FSSAI on Thursday modified its order.

The food regulatory body said in a statement that the term 'curd' can be used along with any other common prevalent regional common name in brackets on the label. "As many representations were received recently on the omission of the term 'Curd' from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products, it has been decided that FBOs may use the term curd along with any other designation (prevalent regional common name) in brackets on the label," the FSSAI stated.

Pointing out that it had notified provision for the omission of the term 'curd' from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products in a notification on January 11, 2023, the FSSAI further stated that when the term 'curd' was written along with 'dahi' in the said regulation, it was restricting its use for non-dairy products. Welcoming the move DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai tweeted "Not dahi, its tayir only. FSSAI falls in line. The earlier order on writing Dahi on curd sachets has been withdrawn."

Even Tamil Nadu State BJP president K Annamalai who had earlier expressed his reservation about the FSSAI's emphasis on using the term 'dahi', welcomed its latest modified order on the issue.

"On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, we thank @fssaiindia for considering our request for a rollback of the notification released and for allowing the State-run co-operative milk societies to use their respective regional language instead of Dahi on curd sachets," tweeted Annamalai.

The FSSAI in its earlier order instructed private dairies and mil cooperatives located in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to use the term 'dahi' on their labels with prevalent regional names in brackets. The food regulatory body asked them to use regional nomenclature used in different states for 'dahi' and label the product, like Dahi (curd), Dahi (mosaru), Dahi (thayir), Dahi (perugu).

After the directive was issued to Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (KMF), Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara District Cooperative Milk Producers Societies Union Ltd, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation and Hatsun Agro Products Ltd, a row erupted with the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation which sells dairy product under the brand name Aavin refused to follow the instruction.

FSSAI's move was condemned by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar who dubbed it as an attempt of Hindi imposition,