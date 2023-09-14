FORMER VHP LEADER IN TN HELD FOR REMARKS AGAINST AMBEDKAR

Chennai: Former state unit leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad R B V S Manian was arrested from his residence here early on Thursday for his remarks against the architect of the Indian Constitution B R Ambedkar. A source close to him said the former VHP state unit leader was arrested by the Mambalam police at about 3.30 a.m. for his remarks on Ambedkar.

Confirming the arrest, police said Manian was booked under various sections of the IPC including the SC/ST Act. Speaking at a private event here on September 11, Manian had said the Indian Constitution makers were not a single person but were prepared and finalised by about 300 members under the chairmanship of Rajendra Prasad.

"Some lunatics say Ambedkar gave us the Constitution. They seem to have pawned their intelligence. All the parties have pawned their intelligence people will stop voting for them if they say Ambedkar is not from their caste," he had said at the event. The motivational speaker, who is also a noted author, went on to ask if Ambedkar belonged to Thirumavalavan's caste.

"Is he from Thirumavalavan's caste? Tell me...Thirumavalavan is a Pariyar. Ambedkar is a Chakkiliyar. How can Ambedkar belong to your caste," he sought to know from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief. There were frequent squabbles among the castes and none of them would display fraternity, Manian contended in a video that went viral.

Rajendra Prasad, who was the chairman, should be credited for drafting the constitution and not Ambedkar who was only the chairman of the drafting committee, he claimed. "The one who was just a clerk there, wrote drafts, typed them, proofread them was Ambedkar. Did you know that not a single clause from Ambedkar is in the Constitution. Ambedkar has never written that he has drafted the Constitution out of his intellect," Manian further said.

"There were 12 volumes on the Constitution debates and Ambedkar verified the speeches/ discussions and clarified them...there was no contribution from Ambedkar to the Constitution," he added. Meanwhile, a senior leader of the Hindu Munnani condemned the arrest and said Maniyan had only expressed his views at a private event. (PTI)

