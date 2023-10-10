Hyderabad: In a shocking incident showing how even the technologically aware and educated folks are prone to data theft and cyber fraud, former Union minister and senior DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran Monday said that he was duped of Rs 99,999 through a net banking fraud.

In a long post on X, formerly Twitter, Maran said that Rs 99,999 was "stolen" from his Axis Bank personal savings account through a net banking transfer via “IDFC First Bank-Billdesk". The transaction, which was not initiated by him, bypassed “all normal safety protocols", he added.

Maran, a three-time MP to Lok Sabha from Chennai Central constituency, said that an OTP, the standard protocol for such transactions, was neither generated nor received on the mobile number linked to his bank account.

"Instead, a call was made to the account's joint holder - my wife's number and the fraudsters had the gall to ask if the transaction had taken place. They pretended to be from the bank but had @cbic_india on their display picture. This confirmed my suspicions and I immediately proceeded to block all activities on my account," he added.

The DMK leader said he was puzzled by how the fraudsters accessed his personal information and breached security protocols “with such ease". This was not a phishing attack nor were any sensitive details divulged, he posted. “Axis Bank was clueless as to how the attack had happened nor could they give any solid explanation for why the OTP was not required from my number for the transaction to take place," Maran added.

Maran, who held the Communications & IT in the erstwhile UPA government, said that when a fraud of this manner could be committed against someone who is aware of tech and cautious with private data, then “what about first-time digital users and senior citizens?" The former minister demanded “accountability and justice" from the Centre.

Citing a media report, he pointed out that financial fraud accounted for 75 percent of cybercrimes in India from January 2020 to June 2023. “Reports of sensitive Aadhaar data being sold emerged as early as 2018. Banks’ data breaches and ransomware attacks have become regular news," Maran tweeted.