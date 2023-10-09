FORMER MR TAMIL NADU GYM TRAINER DIES OF HEART ATTACK AT 41

Chennai: A 41-year-old gym trainer died on Sunday reportedly due to cardiac arrest after a rigorous exercise in Koratur, police said. Yogesh, who won the 'Mr Tamil Nadu' title in 2021, was rushed to the hospital from the gym but doctors declared him dead.

According to the Chennai Korattur police Yogesh hailed from Mahatma Gandhi Street in Gnanmurthy Nagar in Ambattur Menampedu Extension. After completing his exercise at the gym he went to the washroom at around 5.45 pm before leaving for home, police said.

When he did not come out from the washroom after a long time, the other trainers went to look for him. Despite knocking at the door repeatedly, Yogesh did not answer. Then, the youths broke down the lock and found Yogesh lying on the floor in an unconscious state. They took him to the Kilpauk Government Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Yogesh participated in various championships and won several medals. In 2021, he participated in more than nine matches and had also won the 'Mr. Tamil Nadu' title.

Yogesh got married to Vaishnavi (28) in 2021 and has a two-year-old daughter. After marriage, he took a break from rigorous bodybuilding exercises and worked as a trainer in gyms. He has been working as a trainer at a gym near Koratur bus station for the last few years.

The trainers at the gym told police that he had lifted heavy weights after a long break yesterday. On getting information about the incident, the Koratur police team went to the gym and interrogated the trainers who were with him when the incident occurred.