FIVE MIGRANT WORKERS DIE AFTER UNDER CONSTRUCTION WALL COLLAPSES IN TAMIL NADU

Coimbatore: Five migrant workers were killed after a wall collapsed on them at a private college in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Pudur area of the district. Four of the five deceased workers identified as Kannaiyan, Jaganathan and Sachin hail from Andhra Pradesh and Bipil Boyal was from West Bengal.

According to sources, a wall was being constructed in a private college on Palakkad road and it suddenly collapsed in the evening. At least six workers, who were engaged in construction work, were trapped under the debris. Passersby immediately started rescue operations and informed the fire department. Soon after, locals rescued two workers trapped in the rubble with injuries and shifted them to the government hospital where one died during the treatment, however, four workers died on the spot. Their bodies were recovered, official sources said.

Earlier, at least nine workers were injured after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Telangana's Hyderabad. The incident occurred at the intersection of Sagar Ring Road. Sources said that the collapse took place when workers were in the midst of laying a slab for the construction of a ramp for the flyover.

At 3.10 am when concrete was being poured between two pillars of the flyover to construct the ramp, a sudden collapse took place resulting in multiple injuries to the workers. Immediately, supervisors informed the police eabout the incident, in turn, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and shifted all the injured to a hospital.

