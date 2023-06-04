FIVE DIE INCLUDING 3 CHILDREN IN ACCIDENT NEAR KANCHIPURAM IN TAMIL NADU

Kanchipuram: In a tragic accident, a woman and her three children were killed. According to police, Ramajayam from S Nachiyarpattu area of Thiruvannamalai district, his wife Rathina and their three children Rajalakshmi (5), Teja Sri (two-and-a-half years) and the three-month-old baby boy went to his in-law's house in Chennai on June 2 and was returning to his hometown in a car on June 3 when their vehicle met with an accident.

Ramajayam's cousin Rajesh (29), too, joined the family in Chennai when they were returning to Tiruvannamalai in a car. The car in which they were travelling was passing through Chitherimedu of Kancheepuram on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway when one of the tyres of the car burst and as a result, the vehicle rammed a stationary lorry, which was laden with iron, on the roadside. Ramajayam's wife Rathina, five-year-old Rajalakshmi, two-and-a-half-year-old Tejashree and his cousin Rajesh died on the spot. While Ramajayam and his three-month-old baby boy were trapped in the car.

On receiving the information about the accident, the police belonging to Baluchetty Chatram police station rushed to the spot and rescued Ramajayam and the infant; immediately they shifted them to the Kanchipuram Government Hospital in an ambulance. But, the three-month-old boy died on the way to the hospital. While Ramajayam has been admitted to a hospital with injuries and is undergoing treatment. The Baluchetty Chatram police registered a case and are investigating. A pall of gloom descended on the house of Ramajayam following the death of the entire family.