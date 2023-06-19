Chennai: Five persons died and at least 50 others were injured in a head-on collision involving two private buses in Cuddalore district on Monday, the police said. All the injured were rushed to the Cuddalore Govt Hospital, the police added. The front portion of the two vehicles was completely damaged in the accident at Melpattampakkam in Panruti. Soon after the accident, passersby and police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to a hospital.

The police said the exact cause of the accident is being probed. Initial reports indicated that the front tyre of one of the buses burst leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle and as a result, it collided head-on with another bus coming in the opposite direction, the police pointed out. Senior district revenue officer and police rushed to Melpattampakkam to help the injured. Cuddalore District Collector Arun Thamburaj and District Police Superintendent Rajaraman visited the Cuddalore Govt Hospital and inspected those undergoing treatment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai expressed their grief over the accident and the Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment in the hospital. Stalin also said, "Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam and Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan will be visiting the hospital to ensure that special treatment is provided to the injured.