Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu): At least eight people were killed and 20 others sustained burn injuries in an explosion at a firecracker storage godown in Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning. The incident took place in Palayapettai village in the Krishnagiri district. According to sources, The fire and rescue services rushed to the spot on information and started the rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as godown owner Ravi (45), his wife Jayashree (40), Ritika (17), Ritish (15), Ibra (22), Simran (20), Sarasu (50) and Rajeshwari (50). The injured were taken to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital for treatment. Krishnagiri District Collector Sarayu, Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Tagore, Krishnagiri Assembly Member Ashokumar, and officials from the Revenue Department reached the spot and took cognizance of the incident.

According to official sources, primary investigation suggests a gas cylinder blast as the cause of the explosion in the factory. Reports indicate that the firework godown had been operational since 2020 and was regularly renovated by the owner every year. Among the deceased were two pedestrians who were walking near the factory when the explosion occurred, sources added.

Earlier, on July 11, a major fire accident occurred in a company in the suburbs of Hyderabad. A cylinder explosion triggered the fire at Srinath Roto Pack Private Limited near Burgula in the Faruknagar constituency of Rangareddy district in Telangana, sources said. About 14 workers were injured and they have been taken to the Shad Nagar government hospital.

Sources said that about 11 of them sustained 50 to 80 per cent burns during the fire. Those victims were sent to the Osmania and Gandhi hospitals for better treatment. The reason for the explosion of the gas cylinder in the company was not yet known. The victims were identified as migrant workers and all of them aged below 30 years. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation.