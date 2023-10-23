Chennai: In a fresh bout of confrontation, the Raj Bhavan has put the DMK government of MK Stalin in the dock, refusing to clear the appointments to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Governor RN Ravi has declined to give his assent to the appointment of former DGP C Sylendrababu as chairman and Dr M Sivakumar, a little-known academician, as a member.

In a hard-hitting letter, addressed to the Chief Minister, Ravi said, “Since the selection process and recommendation are inconsistent with Constitutional provisions and propriety, Government is advised to do it afresh with due regard to Constitutional and institutional requirements.”

Apparently, on a strong wicket, the governor pointed out that the 2017 judgment of the Supreme Court, stipulating conditions for appointment to the TNPSC, had been flouted. Interestingly, it was the DMK which had secured the verdict against the then AIADMK government of Jayalalithaa in Madras High Court which was upheld by the apex court. That judgment had nullified the appointment of 11 members to the Commission.

While Sylendrababu retired as DGP in June this year, Sivakumar had been suspended for maladministration in his college. It was widely reported in the local media that the TNPSC Chairman post was kept vacant for months to accommodate Sylendrababu as a post-retirement sinecure. Now, Ravi had put spokes in the DMK government's plan by questioning the modality of selection and the suitability of the former top cop, who is 61 years of age. For, the upper age limit for the chairman and members is 62 years.

“The selection process for the post of Chairman and other member is silent on how the applicants got to know the intent of the Government to fill these posts now while these posts have been lying vacant for quite some time. The process is lacking transparency.” reads the letter adding that it was also violative of the 2017 Supreme Court judgment, which reiterated the need for a “meaningful deliberative process” in the selection of the members. “Such a process is missing. Thus it is a violation of the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court,” Ravi said.

Referring to the term of the Chairman, the governor cited Article 316 of the Constitution and pointed out that Sylendrababu, who is already 61 years old, would not be suitable. “Article 316 of the Constitution stipulates a term of six years for the members of the Commission subject to an upper age limit of 62 years. The Constitutional intent is to give longer term to the members of the Commission for its fair, efficient, and transparent functioning,” he said adding that Sylendrababu if appointed would have less than one year. On Sivakuar, the letter drew attention to his suspension in college, upheld by the appellate authority, and noted, “A person with such antecedents does not meet the high standards of integrity expected of a member of the Commission.”

The Raj Bhavan putting spokes in the appointment has come in for criticism from the DMK's allies. Marumalarchi DMK general secretary Vaiko had hit out at Ravi for rejecting the recommendation of Sylendra Babu for appointment as TNPSC Chairman. “The governor who continues to reject all the recommendations of the government is not holding an elected office. He functions like the agent of the Union Government,” Vaiko said in a statement.

Already there is a continuing turf war between the DMK government and the Raj Bhavan over many Bills, especially those stripping the Governor as Chancellor of State-run universities, and Ravi debunking the Dravidian ideology and running down Dravidian icons. He has invited the wrath of the DMK and its allies which accuse him of being an RSS pracharak. Observers are of the view that the governor opening a new front to attack the government clearly shows his intent not to give up the fight against the Dravidian establishment.