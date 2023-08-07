ETV BHARAT SENIOR CORRESPONDENT LENIN RETCHAHANATHAN PASSES AWAY

Chennai: Lenin Retchahanathan, Senior Correspondent ETV Bharat Chennai Bureau passed away after suffering a heart attack on Monday. Lenin was 38. A thorough professional, he covered environmental news with passion and social concern in an impactful manner.

Lenin was also keenly covering the Tamil Nadu General Secretariat. He had previously worked for noted media houses including Indian Express, DT Next and Deccan Chronicle. A prolific journalist, Lenin was unwell for the last few weeks and was suffering from jaundice. He eventually passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Monday evening. His final rites be carried out on Tuesday.

Chennai Press Club has condoled his death. On behalf of ETV Bharat media and staff, we offer our deepest condolences. ETV Bharat will surely miss him.