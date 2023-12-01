Dindigul: An Enforcement Directorate official was arrested in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs from a doctor, on Friday.

The arrested individual was identified as Ankit Tiwari. An official identity card of him issued by the central agency was recovered from him along with the cash.

Police said they chanced upon the ED official while he was carrying the cash Rs 20 lakhs, which they alleged to be bribe money.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team led by SP Saravanan, was carrying out a vehicle check, near Chettinaickenpatti near here, when they intercepted a car carrying a Nagpur denizen.

As the police team got a whiff of suspicion, they checked the car. A search in the car led to recovery of Rs 20 lakhs as unaccounted cash.

Both the car and the traveller were taken into custody.

The traveller was identified as Ankit Tiwari who is now working as an enforcement officer in the central agency. He was transferred to Madurai zone from Nagpur zone, four months ago.

Investigations revealed that a probe by the central agency was pending against a Dindigul-based doctor.

Ankit, who contacted the doctor, demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs to close the proceedings. Distraught by the demand, the doctor approached the DVAC and sought their help to wade through the situation.