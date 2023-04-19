Erode Tamil Nadu Known to be sympathetic animals elephants sense each other s sadness and pain and tend to help when distressed One such incident from the Hasanur forest in Tamil Nadu shows an elephant stuck in a puddle while his companion tries to get him out The elephants came to drink water from Arepalayam pond in Hasanur forest Trying to beat the scorching heat the jumbos went into the pond when one of them got stuck in the puddle The other elephant recognised the distress of his companion and offered a helping trunk Passersby who saw the heartrending incident stopped and captured the adorable moment on their mobile phone cameras The video has now trickled out in the social media In the video two jumbos in a pond trying to get some relief from the sweltering heat One of the pachyderms got stranded in the puddle and was unable to move as every step it took was forcing it back to the puddle It could be seen the other elephant comforting the one in distress It used the trunk to push his friend out of the puddle After pulling and pushing the stranded one was not able to get out and instead was getting drawn to the muddle where it was stranded After multiple attempts the pachyderm duo managed to escape from the puddle Also read Elephant calf undergoing treatment dies at Theppakadu Elephant Camp This incident reaffirms the fact that the elephants have a sense of care for each other They live by the code “no one will be left behind They are social animals who tend to live in large groups and like spending most of their time interacting with members of their groups Known to recognise and respond to other elephants sadness and pain elephants are one of the most empathetic animal species