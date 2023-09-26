ED RAIDS MULTIPLE ACROSS IN TAMIL NADU

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids ar 40 places across Tamil Nadu, sources said on Tuesday. It is learnt that the officials of the enforcement directorate have been conducting raids since morning in many places including Chennai, Madurai, Thanjavur. It was not immediately known in which case the ED raids were being conducted.

Pertinently, for the past few months, the officials of the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department have been conducting raids and seizing documents across Tamil Nadu. It can be recalled that last week only, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at more than 30 places owned by sand quarry owners and businessmen.

It was reported that around Rs 12 crore of Bank Balance was frozen based on illegal money transfer. Officials said that Rs 2.33 crore 33 in cash and one kg of gold were seized during the searches by the ED sleuths. It is said that today's raids in Tamil Nadu were launched based on the documents seized by the Income Tax Department officials.

Pertinently, in July this year, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi was taken by the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to their Chennai office for questioning in connection with a 2012 illegal mining case. The detention came after searching his home for around 13 hours. The Enforcement Directorate carried out a raid on the Chennai premises of Ponmudi, and his son in connection with the case.