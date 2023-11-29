Chennai: Enforcement Department officials on Wednesday, for the second time, conducted a raid at a house in an apartment complex in Purasawalkam. It is pertinent to note that the ED officials raided the places related to the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department on November 3, 2023. At that time, the ED officers searched Amit's house in the apartment. Amit works as an agent for supplying electrical equipment for government construction works in the TN PWD.

According to the officials, the rooms, which have already been checked and sealed are being reopened and are being checked. Apart from this, the central agency is conducting further raids in the Purasawalkam area and some other places in the state capital. The authorities are yet to reveal whether the investigation is based on an already registered case or is it a new investigation.

According to sources, the ED officials came in seven vehicles on Wednesday morning and have been carrying out searches at Vepery and Purasawalkam. The second visit of the ED officials to the state PWD agent's house in Chennai has raised brows in political circles.

On November 3, TN PWD Minister E V Velu came under the scanner of Central agencies with the Income Tax department conducting raids at 37 places including his residences and educational institutions.