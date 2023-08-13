Chennai/Kochi: In a significant development, Ashok Kumar, the brother of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kochi, sources said on Sunday. The arrest has raised questions about the potential location of his interrogation, given his absence from flight passenger lists bound for Chennai.

Ashok Kumar's name was conspicuously missing from the passenger manifests of flights en route to Chennai, leading to speculation about whether he will be questioned in Kochi or transferred to Chennai for further proceedings.

The arrest comes on the heels of Senthil Balaji's return to the Puzhal prison after the Chennai sessions court extended his judicial custody until August 26. The minister's legal entanglements seem to have cascaded to his family, with Ashok Kumar now facing the ED's actions. Prior to his arrest, Ashok Kumar had reportedly been issued multiple summonses by the probe agency, none of which he responded to, prompting the issuance of a lookout notice against him.

On August 10, a 2.49 acre land valued at more than Rs 30 crore belonging to the sister-in-law of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji was frozen as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against him. Ashok Kumar and the subsequent questions surrounding his location of interrogation underscore the complex legal landscape that has enveloped the Senthil Balaji family. As developments continue to transpire, all eyes are on the unfolding events and their implications for both the minister and his brother.

