Chennai Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly and senior AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the state s Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED should resign from his postBalaji was arrested during the wee hours on Wednesday by the ED officials in connection with a cash for jobs scam He was admitted to a government hospital in the city Doctors treating Balaji have recommended bypass surgery to remove blocks identified in the blood vessels in the heart Also read Tamil Nadu Early bypass surgery adviced for Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji arrested by ED When our leader and former minister Jayakumar was arrested he was imprisoned for 20 days He was not even permitted to take medicines Senthil Balaji is doing drama now said Edappadi K Palaniswami who is also the General Secretary of AIADMK According to 69yearold Palaniswami as a moral responsibility Balaji should resign from his minister postEarlier another AIADMK leader D Jayakumar had demanded that Balaji Senthil should be removed from the Cabinet by Chief Minister MK Stalin Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji is doing drama They the DMK are trying to divert the issue by doing this Chief Minister MK Stalin should remove the minister from his cabinet If the Chief Minister doesn t remove the minister then the Tamil Nadu Governor should intervene in this case Jayakumar said Meanwhile the Madras High Court has agreed to hear the plea moved by Balaji s wife in connection with his arrest Also read Stalin ED torture caused Senthil Balaji chest pain