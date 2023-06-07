Chennai: Hitting below the belt is nothing new in Dravidian discourse. Along with rhetoric, it has been a part of it over the years and employed when cornered. The DMK's official organ, 'Murasoli' has come down heavily on Governor RN Ravi, who has invited the wrath of the ruling dispensation and its allies with his latest barb against the Chief Minister's investment promotion visit abroad. This time, the outburst in the paper has touched a new low.

Ever since he took over the reins of the Raj Bhavan in 2021, Ravi has been on a collision course with Fort St George, the seat of the Tamil Nadu Government on one issue or the other. He never hides his dislike for the Dravidian ideology and has had a taste of the fierce backlash. Despite this, he remains unfazed and continues to taunt the elected government of MK Stalin to no end.

Stalin visited Singapore and Japan in the last week of May and the government claimed that this had helped the state to attract foreign investment to the tune of Rs 3000 crore. Debunking this, Ravi, at the conference of Vice-Chancellors of Universities and Higher Educational Institutions, convened by him at Ooty (Udhagamandalam) on Monday, said “Investors will not come just because we ask them or go and have a talk. They are hard bargainers. We have to create an ecosystem for global giants to step in...the essential element is to create competent and appropriately skilled human resources.”

In its response, Murasoli invoking a popular dig in the countryside likened him to a bovine, which instead of grazing is engaged in disturbing another by licking it. “The old saying is about those who neither work nor allow others to work. Similar is the functioning of the 'sugajeevi' appointed as governor of Tamil Nadu. Left without any work, he invites the VCs and engages in what is said above... At a time when the people reel under the oppressive summer heat, he leads a life of luxury at the expense of the Tamil Nadu taxpayers in the cool environs of the Nilgiris. It is like one's wife being generous with ghee if it is from the neighbour!” the columnist wrote, adding “It is no understatement to say that our governors have 'shukra yoga'”

Further questioning his intellect, the write-up says, “Inviting the VCs to show up his intellectual brilliance, he had only betrayed his ignorance by exposing that he is only a 'Half boiled'. Having convened the meeting to discuss the New Education Policy of the Union government, he had strayed into industrial investments, an area unconnected to the VCs, thereby exposing his immaturity.” Then, comparing previous governors, Murasoli said they lived up to being called 'Your Excellency' and not so incorrigible as Ravi, who has brought disgrace to the office he holds.

In conclusion, the paper said, “Why wantonly buy Virudhupatti 'Shani', goes the old adage and Ravi relishes in petty happiness. And he finds himself like the proverbial simian that removed the wedge. In his quest for publicity, he has stepped into issues unnecessarily and has become a fox whose tail has been chopped off. Yet, he is stubborn in his refusal to learn and continues to put his tail to test the waters.

Also read: Gloves are off as TN Guv Ravi baits DMK yet again