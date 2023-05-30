Woman, disguised as male intruder, beats mother-in-law to death

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she disguised herself as a man and beat up her mother-in-law to death. The accused, identified as Mahalakshmi, was arrested after a thorough investigation.

The shocking incident took place in the Vadukanapatti village near Sitapalpanallur on Monday. The victim was identified as 58-year-old Sitaramalakshmi, wife of Shanmugavel, who was the panchayat vice president. Sitaramalakshmi was asleep when Mahalakshmi masquerading as an intruder entered the house in the early hours on May 29.

The intruder, who looked like a young man, beat up the victim while she was sleeping and then forcefully snatched a gold chain from her neck before escaping. However, after analysing the CCTV footage it was revealed that the intruder was none other than the victim's daughter-in-law Mahalakshmi.

After the shocking revelation, police initiated an inquiry into the matter and interrogated Mahalakshmi. Meanwhile, Sitaramalakshmi, who was receiving treatment at a hospital succumbed to her injuries. After this, Mahalakshmi was slapped with a murder charge as well. Police said ever since Mahalakshmi was married to the victim's son Ramasamy, she had frequent quarrels with her mother-in-law.

In an attempt to improve the situation, Ramasamy shifted to an adjacent house with Mahalakshmi along with their two sons. Despite this, quarrels between the two continued. Sources said around 10 days back, their fight escalated as a result of which Mahalakshmi hatched a plan to harm her mother-in-law. Police said Mahalakshmi attacked Sitaramalakshmi with a blunt object while she was asleep. Then, to mislead the police, she took away Sitaramalakshmi's gold chain, police added.

The breakthrough in the investigation came when police analysed the CCTV footage installed at the residence. The video depicted Mahalakshmi entering the house in a man's attire wearing a helmet. Mahalakshmi was presented before the court, which ordered her detention in the women's jail pending further legal proceedings.

