Dindigul: The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mohana of the Dindigul court dismissed the bail petition filed by Enforcement Directorate officer Ankit Tiwari, who is currently lodged in Madurai Central Jail.

The case stems from an incident in 2018 when Dr. Suresh Babu, a Dindigul-based doctor, filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, alleging that Ankit Tiwari had demanded a bribe of Rs three crore to resolve a case against him. The case originally involved the investigation of Dr. Suresh Babu for allegedly adding more property to his income.

In response to the complaint, the anti-graft department orchestrated a sting operation, providing Dr. Suresh Babu with chemical-coated notes to hand over to Ankit Tiwari. Subsequently, Ankit Tiwari was apprehended by Income Tax department officials on December 1, 2018, red-handed.

Following the arrest, a series of raids were conducted on the Madurai Enforcement Directorate office and Ankit Tiwari's residence for three days. Allegations of the Tamil Nadu Anti-Corruption Bureau seizing crucial documents during the raid led to a complaint filed with Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal by the Madurai District Enforcement department.

In the aftermath, a case was registered against the Madurai District Enforcement Officers for hindering the anti-graft officials' work. Simultaneously, a separate case was initiated against Ankit Tiwari on behalf of the ED.

The recent legal development involved a petition filed by the ED in the Dindigul Chief Criminal Judicial Magistrate's Court, urging an internal investigation into Ankit Tiwari's actions while he remains in Madurai Central Jail. The hearing, which took place on Friday, saw Justice Mohana dismiss the petition and issue a formal order in response.