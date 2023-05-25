Chennai: The Ministry of Defence has approved the design of the plane that is being developed in collaboration with the IIT Madras Research Institute and it may take three years to begin commercial use as permissions are needed from other departments, said Madras IIT Director V Kamakoti on Thursday.

"The Ministry had approved the design yesterday and now various tests would be done. The plane needs to be regulated as the drones. It may take two to three years to complete the ongoing work. Only then will it be brought to commercial use," Kamakoti said.

The director has given permission to the heads of the research department to run 15 research centres with the financial assistance received under the Centre's Remedial Institute Scheme. Speaking to the media, Kamakoti said, "In 2018, the central government selected IIT Madras as an innovative educational institution and allocated a fund of Rs 1,000 crore for conducting research. Based on that, plans were made for developing research centers and over a hundred research papers were submitted there."

"We have set up a committee of experts in various fields to carry out research at the international level and also selected projects for this. Based on which, research has been undertaken in 15 centres. IIT Madras will implement its research at the international level,” he said.

Among the areas where research is being done include reducing carbon emissions in construction, electricity storage, medical innovations and artificial equipment for Olympic training. Out of the 15 centres, 10 will be of international standard, he said. Also, research is underway in agriculture related fields, namely on organic farming without the use of pesticides.

The central government has provided Rs 249 crores for the production of synthetic diamonds through research at IIT Madras. It will take 18 months for the preliminary work to be done and the research to start, he added.