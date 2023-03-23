Kanchipuram: The death toll in the firecracker factory explosion in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram on Wednesday has risen to ten, as another factory worker identified as Ravikumar was declared dead on Thursday. The victim was admitted to the Chengalpet government hospital, and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday while receiving treatment.

As many as twelve others suffered serious injuries. The incident took place in the Kuruvimalai Valalthottam area on Wednesday night. The mishap occurred when more than 30 workers were present inside the factory and were engaged in manufacturing and packing the firecrackers. More than 10 people have been admitted to the Kanchipuram district headquarters government hospital for their treatment, police sources said.

According to sources, police have arrested the firecracker factory owner Narendaran in this regard and started an investigation into the matter. Police have engaged to find the cause of the explosion.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced that the State Government would provide a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to those who suffered injuries in the blast.

Meanwhile, Prime minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths in the blast and announced that the Prime ministers National Relief Fund would provide a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and will provide Rs 50 thousand each to those who suffered injuries in the blast.

"Pained by the mishap at a firecracker unit in Kancheepuram. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM," the PMO Twitter handle stated.