CRICKET WORLD CUP CHENNAI METRO RAIL SERVICES INCREASED FOR INDIA VERSUS AUSTRALIA MATCH

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): India will face Australia tomorrow at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in their first league match of the Cricket World Cup. The match starts at 2.00 PM.

Fans from different parts of the country have flocked to Chennai to watch the Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, in action. The Chennai Metro Rail Corporation has informed the service has been increased in the Chennai Metro train for this purpose.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). Accordingly, for the convenience of the fans returning after watching the match, the Metro train service has been extended by one hour more than usual, i.e. till 12.00 p.m.

Also, it has been informed that the fans will be able to travel by Metro train for free at night without paying any fee by showing their ticket for the match. However, this offer is not applicable when going to the stadium to watch the game, the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation said.

Rohit Sharma-led India is likely to field three spinners in the playing eleven when they clash with Pat Cummins-led Australia. India comes into the ongoing World Cup after registering a 2-1 series win over Australia in the previous ODI series. India's warm-up games were washed out due to rain.

India is the favourite to win the Trophy and is expected to make the summit clash, which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.