CONTAINER CARRYING WITH RBIS RS 535 CRORE BREAKS DOWN ON ROAD IN CHENNAI

Chennai: A truck loaded with cash broke down on the Grand Southern Trunk National Highway on Wednesday as it was ferrying Rs 535 crore worth of cash from the Chennai branch of the Reserve Bank of India to various banks in the Villupuram district. The two container trucks, one of which broke down, were subsequently taken to the nearby Siddha Hospital Complex where technicians dug in to repair the cash-laden vehicle under police protection. However, despite best efforts the truck could not be repaired. It was then decided to send back both trucks to RBI's Chennai branch. A tow truck was subsequently called for that purpose.

As soon as the vehicle broke down the nearest police station was informed. Seventeen policemen have been engaged under the supervision of Tambaram Assistant Commissioner Srinivasan to provide security to the cash-laden trucks stuck in the middle of the road. The area was bustling with police traffic movement was impacted leading to a commotion. When the driver was asked about this, he said that though carrying money is a regular practice, a vehicle filled with cash stuck on the road is a new occurrence. Since one of the trucks broke down due to engine failure the other one had to stay halted along with it.