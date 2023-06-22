Coimbatore: A sewage line in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore became the apple of discord between two groups so much so that authorities had to deploy police to start the construction work which had been halted multiple times for the last three months.

After several rounds of negotiation between the two factions, the construction of a sewage line kickstarted at Poolupalayam village in the vicinity of Coimbatore City on Wednesday. But not before, authorities had to depute a team of ten policemen as a precautionary step to ensure the project went on smoothly and that law & order was maintained.

The construction of a drainage system in the vicinity first started in March. But one of the factions was opposing the passage of drainage through their area citing the spread of infectious diseases as well as the place becoming a breeding ground for mosquitos. After three rounds of negotiation at the panchayat union office between the two groups, the matter was settled and the construction work started on Wednesday.

However, shortly after, the work was again put on hold because a member of the disgruntled group opposing the move filed a petition before the administration. The petitioner met the Coimbatore district collector in person. Following this, the construction of wastewater drainage began under the protection of more than 10 police officers on Wednesday.

Deputy District Development Officer Vijayalakshmi inspected the ongoing construction work. "A pit measuring 4 feet wide and 3 feet deep was dug today. After the earthwork, the laying of concrete will be done, said an official.