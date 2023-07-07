Coimbatore: A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank official has died by suicide at his camp office on Race Course road, on Friday morning, police said. Sources said Vijayakumar, the deceased official, returned to his camp from his morning walk at around 6.50am. He borrowed the service pistol from his gunman when he went inside his room. A few moments later, the gunman heard a firing noise from inside the room.

The gunman checked on the official only to find him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Coimbatore Government Hospital where the doctors declared him "brought dead". His corpse is now being held at the hospital morgue and will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. Senior officials from the City and from the Zone visited the crime scene and also paid a visit to the hospital.

On Thursday evening, the deceased official has attended a birthday party of a fellow IPS official Chandeesh's son in the City. Chandeesh serves as DCP north in Coimbatore. The 45-year-old official hailed from Tirunelveli. The 2009 batch IPS officer was promoted as DIG earlier in January. He took charge as Coimbatore Range DIG in February. He had served as DCP Anna Nagar and in various capacities in Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.