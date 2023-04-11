CM IS A VERY GOOD LEG SPINNER HIS BOWLING IS UNPLAYABLE SAYS UDHAYANIDHI ON DADDY STALIN

Chennai: As a metaphor in political discourse, cricket comes in handy for netas to drive home a point and the young Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Sports Minister of Tamil Nadu, is no different. Presenting his first demand for grants in the ongoing budget session in the Assembly, he revealed another facet of his Chief Minister father, MK Stalin, a cricketer. “As he goes for a sixer here, he is equally good at bowling. A good leg spinner that he is, his bowling is unplayable,” he said, in a veiled reference to Chief Minister Stalin taking on the Governor.

Walking down memory lane, he said “I was born and brought up at the Gopalapuram residence of Karunanidhi (DMK patriarch and his grandfather) where me and Anbil Mahesh Poyaamozhi (Minister for School Education) used to play cricket on the streets. I have played with Karunanidhi as well. He would bowl for us and retire after batting for a while. Not only with Karunanidhi, but I have also played with our CM Stalin as well. To be frank, the CM is a very good leg spinner. No one can play his bowling.”

Cricket came into the discussion when former AIADMK Minister SP Velumani requested that the government get tickets for legislators to watch the IPL matches as was the case during the AIADMK rule. To this, Udhayanidhi's counter was the AIADMK and the BJP being allies, the former minister could use his good office for the benefit of all the members of the House.

“For the last four years, there was no IPL match (in Chepauk stadium). It is not clear to whom you have got tickets. But, IPL is conducted by the BCCI headed by your close friend Amit Shah's son Jay Shah. If we ask, he might not concede. He will oblige you. Please get four tickets for each of the MLAs and we will pay for it,” he said, sending the house into a peal of laughter. “As for myself, I have been purchasing 150 tickets for young cricket players from my constituency,” he added.

Then in a veiled attack on the BJP, Udhayanidhi said none from the north had ever tasted victory in the Tamil land for such has been its history and politics. From the ancient times when the Tamil country was ruled by the Cholas, Cheras and Pandyas, invasion from the north could not succeed and this is the uniqueness of the state.

“History shows that no one from the north has been able to conquer Tamil land. Still, efforts are being made to subdue Tamil Nadu, but they might turn futile. For, they can succeed in their plans in any other state in the country, but not in Tamil Nadu. For, we have DMK and Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, guiding us,” he said.

Turning again to cricket for an analogy, the minister pointed out that the DMK team was endowed with great coaches like the Dravidian icons, rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, DMK founder CN Annadurai (Anna) and Karunanidhi (Kalaignar) as well as DMK stalwart the late K Anbazhagan (Perasiriyar - Professor).

“No team has got the coaches that we have got. It was Periyar who taught us who our opponent is and when we should engage in a fight. Anna taught us how a team should play with unity in purpose keeping in mind duty, dignity and discipline. Then, it was Kalaignar, who taught us the nuances of which ball to be played and the art of leaving a ball. Now, our captain is teaching us when to play defence and when to go for a six,” he explained adding, “Our captain has recently hit two sixes by making the Governor give his nod for the Anti-Online Gambling Bill and securing exemption in the tender for coal mine blocks in the Cauvery delta region.

Earlier, this being Udhayanidhi's first demand for grants, his wife, Kiruthiga, and brother-in-law, Sabaressan arrived at the visitors' gallery. And, it turned out to be an occasion for many Ministers and DMK legislators for an open display of servility and sycophancy. Senior Ministers, including K Ponmudy and Senthil Balaji as well as many legislators stood up with folded hands and greeted them.