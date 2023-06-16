CITY COURT GRANTS ED 8 DAYS CUSTODY OF TN MINISTER BALAJI SAYS HE CANT BE SHIFTED OUT OF HOSPITAL

Chennai: local court here on Friday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) 8 days custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the agency on June 14.

Balaji's counsel A Saravanan said the court has made it clear to the ED that Balaji cannot be shifted out of the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment for heart-related issue.

Balaji appeared before the court through video conferencing. Saravanan told reporters the court granted 8 days custody of Balaji to ED and told the agency that he shall not be shifted out of the Kauvery hospital where he is undergoing treatment now,

The court was informed Balaji was set to undergo bypass surgery in "3-5 days," and certain drugs he has been prescribed have been stopped to facilitate the procedure. The next course of action will be taken based on consultations with senior advocates, he added. Balaji was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in connection with a cash for jobs scam dating back to the earlier Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime where he was transport minister.

The ED also summoned Balaji's brother R V Ashok Kumar, personal assistant B Shanmugam and others for questioning next week in connection with the same case. A Raj Bhavan press statement in Chennai said Governor Ravi re-allocated the portfolios held by Balaji on the recommendations of Chief Minister M K Stalin but "has not agreed" to the minister continuing in the Cabinet as he was facing criminal proceedings. After the re-allocation, Balaji is now a minister without portfolio.

Ravi "has not agreed to Thiru V Senthil Balaji continuing any longer as a Member of the Council of Ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in Judicial custody," it said. DMK Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai, who uploaded the Raj Bhavan statement on portfolio reallocation, took to Twitter to slam the governor, who has had frequent run-ins with the Stalin government.

"Governor's statement must be thrown into trash," he said. "What is the link between someone continuing in the Cabinet and Governor? If someone has the qualification to continue as MLA, that person can continue as minister as well. This is the verdict in Jayalalithaa case." Annadurai did not elaborate on his remark on the Jayalalithaa case.