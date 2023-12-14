CHIEF MINISTER STALIN CONDEMNS HARASSMENT OF TAMIL WOMAN AT GOA AIRPORT FOR NOT KNOWING HINDI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged harassment of a Tamil woman by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Goa airport. The woman met an obnoxious circumstance while conveying to the constable that she does not understand Hindi.

The CISF person nagged stating that Tamil Nadu is in India and that all the people in India must learn Hindi and this is strongly condemnable. Meanwhile, Stalin expressed outrage over the intimidation and denounced the episode, emphasising that Hindi is recognised as an official language in the Constitution, not the national language.

The CM also raised a question on the CISF person's knowledge about the federal structure of India, highlighting that the nation is a diverse land of speaking various languages. He called for CISF personnel at airports to exhibit respect for all languages, contributing to the promotion of federalism.

Following this, Stalin took to his verified X handle and wrote, "The recurring incidents of passengers from non-Hindi speaking states facing harassment by #CISF personnel for not knowing Hindi and being forced to accept the misguided notion that Hindi is the national language of India are deeply concerning. As the passenger Sharmilaa rightly pointed out, this is not just an issue concerning individuals but reflects a systemic insensitivity."