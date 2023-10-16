Chennai: Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, currently ranked world no 15, has teamed up with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to inspire and empower the nation's youth in the fields of science, engineering, and technology

The collaboration was announced by ISRO chairman S Somanath during his visit to Praggnanandhaa's residence in Chennai on Monday. Addressing the media, Somanath expressed his admiration for Praggnanandhaa, drawing a parallel between the young chess champion and ISRO's lunar endeavours: "We are proud we have a Pragyan (rover) on the moon, and he is Praggnanandhaa on the ground...what we did for India on the moon, he has accomplished on the land."

This reference pays homage to ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission, which included the Pragyan rover. Somanath emphasized the importance of inspiring the next generation, stating, "He is also going to work with us to promote space, so I am very happy that Praggnanandhaa will be working with us to inspire young people to take science, engineering, and technology to make India a very proud and powerful nation."

The collaboration between Praggnanandhaa, a rising star in the world of chess, and ISRO, the renowned space agency, aims to encourage Indian youth to explore the realms of science, technology, and engineering. This partnership is expected to have a positive impact on motivating young minds to pursue STEM-related careers, thereby contributing to India's technological advancement.

Somanath concluded with high expectations for Praggnanandhaa's future, predicting that he would ascend to the number one spot in the world rankings, given his exceptional talent and dedication. The partnership with ISRO is yet another remarkable achievement for the young chess champion, who is now set to inspire and shape the future of India's scientific and technological landscape.