Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded Team India on their Asian Champions Trophy win and announced a cash prize of Rs 1.1 crore for the winning team. The Indian men's hockey team on Saturday produced a resilient performance and staged an incredible comeback to defeat Malaysia 4-3, clinching its fourth Asian Champions Trophy title here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Stalin took to Twitter to make the announcement and congratulate the team. "Congratulations to #TeamIndia on clinching their 4th #AsianChampionsTrophy title with a fighting comeback! A remarkable feat that showcases their dedication and prowess." tweeted Stalin.

Hockey India also announced a cash prize for the players and support staff, as per a press release from Hockey India. Announcing the cash prize of Rs 3.00 lakhs to each member of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and Rs 1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "As a former hockey player, I truly believe that a victory in hockey is more than just a win on the field; it is a testament to the dedication and teamwork that fuels our passion. As we commemorate the Indian Men's Hockey Team's magnificent victory at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Hockey India takes great pride in honouring their prowess with a cash award of Rs 3.00 lakh for players and Rs 1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, whose tireless efforts contribute to this success.

Coming to the match, Malaysia took control of the early tempo in the tense final. The ball was swiftly intercepted by India's Akashdeep, who appeared to launch an immediate attack. Azrai of Malaysia attempted to enter the Indian circle from the left side, but Harmanpreet's strong defence immediately stopped him.

Vivek Prasad played a critical role in saving India when Saari sought to pull the ball away inside the circle following a fluid build-up play by Malaysia on the right flank. Vivek's interception and subsequent right flank charge was a crucial counterattack. Selvam Karthi was poorly tackled, earning India a penalty corner. The stage was created for Jugraj, who scored India's first goal in the ninth minute with a strong drag flick that he rocketed past the Malaysian custodian and defenders.

India managed to reverse the tables and gain upper hand as Akashdeep Singh scored the winning goal in the 56th minute. Hasan Azuan of Malaysia was given a five-minute ban, which left Malaysia with 10 men for the remaining four minutes of the game. India tried to extend their lead in the last minutes by riding the momentum. The final score of the game, however, was 4-3 in India's favour. (ANI)