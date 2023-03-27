Chennai: A police sub-Inspector saved a 53-year old woman by performing CPR on her after he turned up at her residence 7 minutes after a distress call was made to the police control room, in the City's southern suburb. Gopal, who is attached to the Pallavaram police station as sub-Inspector, received an alert from the police control regarding a suicide bid.

The SI along with constables Ramesh, Sheikh Mohammed and another Ramesh rushed to Subham Nagar in Old Pallavaram in less than 7 minutes. The police party broke open the door which was locked from the inside by the woman victim. However, the rescued woman did not breath.

Gopal immediately began performing the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. He continued to perform the CPR while the hapless family was watching. In a video that trickled out in the social media, Gopal is seen helping the woman lie down with a pillow. He kept on until the woman began breathing again.

The relatives of the woman thanked the police team for their swift response and for going an extra mile instead of waiting for the health workers to perform the CPR. Tamil Selvi, the rescued woman, was then moved to Chromepet Government Hospital where she is being treated for the injuries that she sustained in suicide bid.

The woman's condition is stable, police said quoting the doctors treating her. According to the neighbours, they heard a commotion at the woman's house and learnt that she had locked herself in the room and had taken the drastic step. They immediately dialled '100' and alerted the control room which in turn passed on the information to Gopal's team. The swift response by the police team in saving the woman has been receiving praises from all quarters.

Suicide is not solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.