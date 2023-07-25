CHENNAI POLICE ARRESTS TERROR SUSPECT HIDING IN SRI LANKA AFTER THREE YEARS IN NIA IMPERSONATION CUM EXTORTION CASE

Chennai: The Chennai North Beach Police have arrested a man accused of extorting Rs 3 crore from a businessman while impersonating as an officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the Chennai airport after being on the run for nearly three years, officials said on Tuesday. The accused Taufiq was arrested by the Chennai North Beach Police Station immediately after landing at the Chennai airport from Sri Lanka.

Sources said that the accused is being interrogated by multiple probe agencies. Taufiq was hiding in Sri Lanka since August 2020 after he along with four of his accomplices extorted a businessman Diwan Alias Akbar hailing from Mannady, Chennai, of Rs 3 crore. The incident dates back to Aug. 17, 2020 when Taufiq along with his accomplices intercepted Akbar while posing as NIA officers and took Rs 3 crore from him after threatening to implicate him in a false case and kill him in a fake encounter.

While police have arrested six people, including Salma, the wife of Taufiq and another Ghata Qadar, Taufiq the main accused remained at large by escaping to Sri Lanka. An intensive manhunt was launched to nab Taufiq, but to no avail. The Chennai police later issued a lookout notice against Taufiq. It is learnt that Taufiq is a serial offender with more than 14 cases registered against him across India.

A case has also been registered against Taufiq in connection with the 2002 bomb blast in Mumbai. Taufiq was first arrested in UP's Noida in the case, but later released on court orders on bail in 2015. After his release from jail, Taufiq formed a political party named 'Naam Manithar Katchi' and was active in Tamil Nadu.

Taufiq is also being probed on terror charges with the NIA also having registered a case against him for allegedly raising funds for terror activities.